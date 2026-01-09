SNAP 2025 Results Declared: Symbiosis International University Releases Scorecards — Here's How To Check
Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI), and Writing Ability Test (WAT) rounds, expected to commence in the third week of Feb 2026.
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on Friday has officially declared the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 today, Jan 9, 2026 on their official website: snaptest.org.
The national-level SNAP 2025 exam was conducted in three sessions on Dec 6, 14, and 20, 2025, and serves as the gateway for admission into MBA and other postgraduate management programs across 17 Symbiosis institutes.
How to Check the SNAP 2025 Result
Here are the steps to check your SNAP 2025 Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at snaptest.org.
Step 2: Click on the "SNAP 2025 Scorecard" on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the unique SNAP ID and Password generated during registration.
Step 4: View and download the digital scorecard.
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
The digital scorecard will include section-wise marks and the overall percentile. The University officials have advised candidates to keep multiple printouts of their scorecards, as they are mandatory documents for the upcoming selection rounds.
Printer Settings For SNAP 2025 Result
Please change the Printer settings to suit the following before you start the printing:
1. Print Orientation: Portrait
2. Top & Bottom margin: 0
3. Paper size: A4
4. Header should be blank
If you face a problem in downloading the SNAP 2025 Result, please enable the pop-up window in your browser.
Note: Please use only a laptop or a desktop to download your SNAP 2025 Score card. Do not use smart phones/tablets.
Expected Cutoffs by College (General Category)
Early analysis suggests a competitive year with high percentiles required for top-tier institutes. For the 2026 admission cycle, expected cutoff percentiles for premier Symbiosis colleges are:
SIBM Pune: 98.5 - 99+ percentile (41+ marks)
SCMHRD Pune: 96 - 98 percentile
SIIB Pune: 92 - 94 percentile
SIBM Bengaluru: 90 - 92 percentile
SIOM Nashik: 85 - 88 percentile
SIDTM Pune: 81 - 83 percentile
SICSR Pune: 80 - 82 percentile
SIMS Pune: 75 - 80 percentile
Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI), and Writing Ability Test (WAT) rounds, expected to commence in the third week of Feb 2026.