SNAP 2025 Results Declared: Symbiosis International University Releases Scorecards — Here's How To Check

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on Friday has officially declared the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 today, Jan 9, 2026 on their official website: snaptest.org.

The national-level SNAP 2025 exam was conducted in three sessions on Dec 6, 14, and 20, 2025, and serves as the gateway for admission into MBA and other postgraduate management programs across 17 Symbiosis institutes.