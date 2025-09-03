'Snacks And Sweets Starting At Just Rs 20': UDAN Yatri Cafe Launched At Bhubaneswar Airport

“This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide food and beverages at affordable prices to air travellers. The UDAN scheme was introduced to make air travel accessible to all. There were repeated complaints about the high cost of food and drinks at airport premises, and this initiative addresses those concerns,” said Kinjarapu, reported PTI.

The Bhubaneswar outlet follows similar facilities already operational in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune. According to Kinjarapu, the cafe concept has been welcomed by passengers at these airports, encouraging its expansion across more locations.

Unlike premium outlets usually found at airports, the UDAN Yatri Cafe focuses on serving essential items at minimal prices. Passengers will be able to buy tea for Rs 10, packaged drinking water for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20, samosas for Rs 20, and a “sweet of the day” for Rs 20. The food items on the menu have been deliberately priced at low levels to ensure affordability for all categories of travellers, local news outlet OTV reported, citing staff members.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has also outlined plans to roll out 10 to 15 such cafes at major airports over the coming year. The initiative is expected to ease one of the common grievances of air passengers, the steep cost of food and beverages inside airport terminals.

By offering quality snacks and drinks at reasonable rates, the UDAN Yatri Cafe initiative aims to make journeys smoother, while aligning with the broader objective of the UDAN scheme to democratise air travel in India.