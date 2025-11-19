SMS Fraud Crackdown: New Rules For OTP, Banking SMS—TRAI’s Pre-Tagging Mandate Explained

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed access providers to enforce pre-tagging of all variable components, like links or numbers, in SMS content templates for commercial communication. This move is aimed at ensuring that commercial messages are properly verified before reaching recipients.

“Variable components typically include elements such as URLs, application download links, or callback numbers that may change from recipient to recipient or time to time, while the rest of the message text remains static,” the Ministry of Communications said in an official release on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, senders must tag each variable during template registration, specifying its purpose: for example, #url# for a URL. By validating each variable field in commercial SMS before transmission, the initiative aims to prevent misuse of digital messaging channels used for sending one-time-password (OTP), banking transactions and other financial services.

“Unless these variable fields are pre-tagged, access providers cannot identify or scrub them to determine whether the inserted values are from whitelisted domains, numbers, or links. Pre-tagging, therefore, becomes essential for automated identification and scrubbing of variable fields,” the statement added.