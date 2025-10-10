SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result Out, How To Download

If the page is busy, try refreshing and retrying. Since many applicants check at the same time, heavy traffic is common on result day. Here are steps to download the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025 Results.

1. Visit the official website slprbassam.in or click on the direct link of SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025

2. Click the link that reads "Final Result for SI" or "Final Result for Constable" on the homepage/results section.

3. Enter your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

4. Enter The Captcha code.

5. Click on submit.

6. Your result/merit list will appear.

7. Download and save a copy for future reference.