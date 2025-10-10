SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result Out, How To Download
The SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025 result announcement was made today, Oct. 10, 2025, with dedicated result links for SI and Constable available on the board’s website.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has declared the Final Result 2025 for multiple Assam Police recruitments, including Sub-Inspector (SI), Constable (AB/UB), and other allied posts. Candidates who took part in the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025 selection stages can now check their individual status and download the merit list from the official portal.
How To Download SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025 Result
If the page is busy, try refreshing and retrying. Since many applicants check at the same time, heavy traffic is common on result day. Here are steps to download the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025 Results.
1. Visit the official website slprbassam.in or click on the direct link of
2. Click the link that reads "Final Result for SI" or "Final Result for Constable" on the homepage/results section.
3. Enter your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.
4. Enter The Captcha code.
5. Click on submit.
6. Your result/merit list will appear.
7. Download and save a copy for future reference.
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Instructions
The Assam Police Recruitment Board has advised the candidates the following:
Verify your name, roll/application number, category, and other details on the merit list.
Read any joining/medical/document-verification instructions provided alongside the result notice.
Keep all original documents, photographs, and admit cards ready for the next steps as instructed by SLPRB.
Assam Police and other departments held several recruitment rounds for Constable (AB & UB) and similar roles. These included a written exam (CWT), tests for physical standards (PST) and fitness (PET), plus a trade skills check (TPT).
Download your SLPRB Assam Police Final Result 2025 now from the official website and follow the instructions in the notification for further formalities.
In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the numbers given in the notification. Below are the list of helpline numbers-
7977259728
8108014947
9667062063