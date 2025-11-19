Sleeper Buses, AC Services Fuel 25% Jump In Intercity Travel: redBus Report

India’s intercity bus industry clocked a strong 25% year-on-year growth in April–September, carrying 140 million passengers, up from 112 million a year ago, powered by rising fleet inventory and the entry of new operators, according to redBus’ latest BusTrack Report.

The surge translated into a ticketing value of Rs 13,200 crore across more than 6,000 active private operators. Sleeper and hybrid buses dominated travel patterns, accounting for 85% of all journeys, while AC services made up 71% of seats sold.

The network expanded sharply, with over 6.7 lakh unique routes linking 11,000+ towns. Nearly 65% of routes exceeded 250 km, underscoring a tilt toward longer, cross-regional trips.

“This 25% y-o-y growth has come from existing operators adding inventory, new entrants on traditional routes, and digitisation in long-tail markets,” said redBus CEO Prakash Sangam, noting a clear preference shift toward AC buses. He added that the jump in operators coming online has widened the nationwide network.

Seat occupancy across India averaged 76%, led by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 84%, while Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh lagged at 63%. Regionally, Maharashtra and Goa captured 16% of bookings, followed by Tamil Nadu (15%), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (12%), and Karnataka (11%).

Maharashtra reported an average seat price of Rs 1,066, above the national average, with 67% intrastate travel and a 79% occupancy rate.

Growth was fuelled largely by non-metro India: 61% of bookings came from smaller cities and towns, while the top six metros contributed 33%, and other state capitals 6%.

