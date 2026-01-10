Six Injured As Small Aircraft Makes Crash Landing Near Rourkela

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan said, "The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were 4 passengers and 2 crew members. All are safe. The flight is India One Airlines. The flight number is C-208."

The minister said the state government has apprised the Director General of Civil Aviation of the situation. "Our director will also soon visit the accident site," he said.