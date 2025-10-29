‘Sirf Main Hi Kyun Gaali Khaoon’: Nitin Gadkari’s QR Code Plan To Make Road Construction Accountable

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and public accountability in infrastructure development, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed the introduction of QR code scanners on all major roads across the country. Speaking at the CII National Conference on “Future of Smart Roads – Safety, Sustainability and Resilience” in New Delhi on October 28, Gadkari said the system would allow citizens to access key project details, ranging from contractor names to sanctioned costs, by simply scanning a code displayed on roadside project boards.

Under the proposed system, each project board will include a QR code that citizens can scan using their smartphones.

This code will likely display some of the key details like,

Project name and ID

Contractor and supervising engineer

Sanctioned cost and deadline

Funding agency (Central/State/Local)

Progress and maintenance history

Addressing the CII National Conference, Gadkari candidly said, “I just talked about a QR code on a road, everyone should know who the minister is, secretary is, what his phone number is, who’s the contractor for the work done on this road, who the executive engineer is, and their phone number among other details should also be given so and that the press and people will know who built the roads (in-case of potholes or broken road)."

Gadkari further said that this process will bring the contractor's photo on the road alongside the consultant's, the secretary's and everyone else involved in making the road. He jokingly said, “Sirf main hi kyun gaali khaoon, pura mere gale pr kyu latak jata hai.” “Why should I respond on social media allegations? So I decided all this information should be made public. Those who do bad things, they will get beatings from the people.”