SIR Of Electoral Roll In 12 States/UTs: Timeline Of Schedule In Phase 2

The Election Commission (EC) will conduct phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.

Phase two of the SIR exercise will begin on Nov. 4 with the enumeration state and continue till Dec. 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on Dec. 9, and the final electoral rolls will be published on Feb. 7.

Kumar said a separate provision of the Citizenship Act was applicable to Assam.

The CEC said the ongoing SIR is the ninth such exercise since Independence, with the last one happening in 2002-04. He highlighted that the first phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar with zero appeals.