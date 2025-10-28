SIR Of Electoral Roll In 12 States/UTs: Timeline Of Schedule In Phase 2
Phase two of the SIR exercise will begin on Nov. 4 with the enumeration state and continue till Dec. 4.
The Election Commission (EC) will conduct phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.
Phase two of the SIR exercise will begin on Nov. 4 with the enumeration state and continue till Dec. 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on Dec. 9, and the final electoral rolls will be published on Feb. 7.
Kumar said a separate provision of the Citizenship Act was applicable to Assam.
The CEC said the ongoing SIR is the ninth such exercise since Independence, with the last one happening in 2002-04. He highlighted that the first phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar with zero appeals.
SIR of Electoral Roll: States And UT Involved
The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. Kumar clarified that in Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.
SIR of Electoral Roll: Timetable
SIR to be undertaken strictly within the timeline as per the following schedule:
The EC has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to firm up the SIR rollout roadmap. Several CEOs have already put the voter lists after their last SIR on their websites.
The website of the Delhi CEO has the 2008 voter list when the last intensive revision took place in the national capital. In Uttarakhand, the last SIR took place in 2006, and that year's electoral roll is now available on the state CEO website.
The last SIR in states will serve as the cut-off date, just as the 2003 voter list of Bihar was used by the EC for intensive revision.
Most states had the last SIR of the voter list between 2002 and 2004, and they have nearly completed the mapping of current electors according to the last SIR held in their respective states.
The primary aim of the SIR is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.