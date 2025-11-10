Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' To Be Made Mandatory In All UP Education Institutions: CM

Business NewsNationalSinging Of 'Vande Mataram' To Be Made Mandatory In All UP Education Institutions: CM
This step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland, said UP CM Adityanath.

10 Nov 2025, 02:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@naveedahmed?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Naveed Ahmed</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/flag-hanging-on-pole-9Dt4WutvwDs?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
India (Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)
Singing 'Vande Mataram' will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.

"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

