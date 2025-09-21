Singer Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives At Guwahati Airport; Thousands Gather To Get Last Glimpse

The mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg arrived at the Guwahati airport on Sunday morning as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the artiste back home one last time.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting "Jai Zubeen da" as the convoy navigated through the crowd outside the airport. Wailing, "Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon?", they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese "gamosa" with the words "Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever" woven in it.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.