Singapore, Australia, UAE And Other World Leaders Extend Warm Wishes To Indians For Diwali
Indians received festive greetings from United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, and other countries for the festival of light, Diwali.
World leaders and ambassadors from various countries including United Arab Emirates, Australia, Singapore extended festive wishes to Indians on the occasion of Diwali.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished Diwali in a video post on X. He wished bright future uplifts people with hopes at this special time when people around the world will observe the festival of light. He said that it would be a wonderful celebration.
Similarly, Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong also extended his wishes in a creative video post. He highlighted the essence of the Diwali in his post and said, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear."
He said that as people count down to Diwali, they celebrate not just lights that fill their homes, but the meaning they carry in hearts.
Dubai's ruler and Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his heartfelt wishes for Indians who are celebrating Diwali. He conveyed warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. He wished safety and prosperity to their loved ones.
Spokesperson for Israel and India, Guy Nir also conveyed his warm wishes on behalf of Israel for the festival of light. He said in a post on X that as million Indians light their diyas to celebrate the victory of lights over darkness, Israel extends its warm wishes for peace, renewal, and hope.
Iran's Ambassy for India also expressed their wishes for the festival for lights in a post on X. "We extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the people and Government of #India on the joyous occasion of #Diwali. May this festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of India and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations," the embassy said.
United Nations also conveyed warm wishes for the festival of lights.
