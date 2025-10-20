Singapore, Australia, UAE And Other World Leaders Extend Warm Wishes To Indians For Diwali

Spokesperson for Israel and India, Guy Nir also conveyed his warm wishes on behalf of Israel for the festival of light. He said in a post on X that as million Indians light their diyas to celebrate the victory of lights over darkness, Israel extends its warm wishes for peace, renewal, and hope.

Iran's Ambassy for India also expressed their wishes for the festival for lights in a post on X. "We extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the people and Government of #India on the joyous occasion of #Diwali. May this festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of India and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations," the embassy said.

United Nations also conveyed warm wishes for the festival of lights.