Shubhanshu Shukla Gets Hero's Welcome In Hometown Lucknow; CM Announces Scholarship In Astronaut's Name

Reflecting on his homecoming, Shukla added with a smile, "Since I landed in Lucknow around 7:30 this morning, I must have clicked about 2,000 selfies. The famous saying, 'Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow Mein Hain’, truly came alive for me today."

Adityanath, who felicitated Shukla in the presence of ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, announced a scholarship in the astronaut’s name for students of Uttar Pradesh aspiring to study space technology.