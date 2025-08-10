Shivakumar Urges PM Modi To Provide Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In Financial Aid For Infra Projects In Bengaluru

Shivakumar handed over a letter outlining the need for the funds to PM Modi during an event organised to lay the foundation stone of Phase-3 of Bengaluru Metro “As Karnataka is the second-highest tax-paying state in the country, contributing about Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually to the national exchequer, I request the Government of India to extend funding support to Bengaluru on par with Delhi, enabling the city to emerge as a truly global metropolis,” he said.