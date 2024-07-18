"The 'wagh nakh' or tiger-claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj arrived in Mumbai from a London museum on Wednesday, Maharashtra's Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar informed.The 'wagh nakh' will be displayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in Satara from July 19. As per an agreement with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the 'wagh nakh' will be displayed in Maharashtra for three years..'The 'wagh nakh' has landed,' Mungatiwar said, but did not share further details, according to a PTI report. State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai stated the 'wagh nakh' would be given a grand welcome in Satara.The weapon, which arrived from London, has a bulletproof cover. Desai said the weapon would be kept at the Satara Museum for seven months. Mungantiwar denied the rumours that the government had spent crores of rupees to bring the weapon back to India. He stated the travel and agreement cost amounted to Rs 14.08 lakh.Initially, the London museum was to give the weapon for just a year, however, the Indian government persuaded them to display it in India for three years, said Mungantiwar.Desai stated, 'After a lot of efforts, the ‘wagh nakh’ is being brought to Maharashtra due to the efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.'.As per historical accounts, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used the 'wagh nakh' to kill Afzal Khan at the foot of Pratapgarh Fort in Satara in 1659. Khan led the Adilshahi force in the battle of Pratapgad. Afzal Khan's assassination was a turning point in Indian history as it led to the establishment the Maratha rule.Dispelling rumours about the authenticity of the 'wagh nakh', Mungantiwar stated, 'In response to our queries, the museum sent us a picture of the specially designed box for the 'wagh nakh', on which it is stated that it is the same weapon with which Shivaji killed the Mughal general.'.(With PTI inputs)"