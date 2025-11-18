Sheikh Hasina Death Penalty: Can India Say No To Extradition? Here’s What The Treaty Says

The former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death by a Dhaka-based tribunal over the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests held last year. According to United Nations estimates, as many as 1,400 people died during last year’s student-led demonstrations. Most of them were shot by security forces.

Hasina, who fled to India after the August 2024 protests turned violent, has rejected the verdict. In a five-page statement released, Hasina called it “politically motivated” and challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government has hailed Monday’s ruling as “historic.” The Bangladeshi foreign ministry is expected to submit yet another extradition request for Hasina. Despite the two countries sharing an extradition treaty, India has not formally responded to earlier demands.