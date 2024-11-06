Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72

"Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been popular for many decades. 'The echo of her melodious songs connected with the great festival of Chhat will always be there. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world. My condolences with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the PM posted.