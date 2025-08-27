Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Face FIR In Rajasthan Over 'Faulty' Hyundai Car
Upset with a 'faulty' Hyundai car, a lawyer in Rajasthan has lodged an FIR against Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Advocate Kirti Singh said that he purchased Hyundai’s Alcazar 2022 model for Rs 23.97 lakh three years ago from a dealership in Haryana's Sonipat but has been facing issues ever since, as per an Indian Express report.
The FIR has been filed at a Bharatpur police station under penal sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy against Khan and Padukone as they were "brand ambassadors" of the company, the report said.
Singh said that at the time of the purchase, the Hyundai car dealers told him to drive the car and that he won’t face any issues, and that if he does, they will be responsible.
As per the Indian Express report, Singh alleged that the Alcazar car starts vibrating when made to accelerate ,without an increase in speed and the engine management system shows a malfunction.
When he approached dealers concerned with this problem, they termed it a manufacturing defect by the Hyundai company and that this cannot be rectified at all, he said. They suggested a measure to partially address the issue temporarily but that the issue kept repeating more and more frequently.
Singh alleged that this has risked his life and that of his family, and that this is also causing an additional financial burden on him.
"I bought my CRETA in 2018 and ever since it has been a part of some of my most cherished memories." â Deepika Padukone— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 21, 2025
As Hyundai CRETA completes 10 legendary years, @deepikapadukone is celebrating not just her SUV but the stories it holds.
Now itâs your turn. pic.twitter.com/RlP99NGK1B
Singh added that when he informed dealership about the same and asked them to resolve the issue or replace the car, they declined. Accusing them of cheating and conspiracy, Singh said they already knew about the fault yet hid it from him.
He said that the whole episode has left him with a heavy financial, physical and mental burden and that he is still paying the car loan, and hence the FIR.