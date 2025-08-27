Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Face FIR In Rajasthan Over 'Faulty' Hyundai Car

Upset with a 'faulty' Hyundai car, a lawyer in Rajasthan has lodged an FIR against Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Advocate Kirti Singh said that he purchased Hyundai’s Alcazar 2022 model for Rs 23.97 lakh three years ago from a dealership in Haryana's Sonipat but has been facing issues ever since, as per an Indian Express report.

The FIR has been filed at a Bharatpur police station under penal sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy against Khan and Padukone as they were "brand ambassadors" of the company, the report said.

Singh said that at the time of the purchase, the Hyundai car dealers told him to drive the car and that he won’t face any issues, and that if he does, they will be responsible.

As per the Indian Express report, Singh alleged that the Alcazar car starts vibrating when made to accelerate ,without an increase in speed and the engine management system shows a malfunction.

When he approached dealers concerned with this problem, they termed it a manufacturing defect by the Hyundai company and that this cannot be rectified at all, he said. They suggested a measure to partially address the issue temporarily but that the issue kept repeating more and more frequently.

Singh alleged that this has risked his life and that of his family, and that this is also causing an additional financial burden on him.