SGPC Employees To Contribute One Day's Salary For Punjab Flood Relief

He said in the past, too, SGPC employees have always stepped forward during natural calamities -- providing direct services in the affected regions as well as contributing from their own salaries to support those in need.

Today, in a collective decision, all employees resolved to donate one day's salary for the ongoing flood relief efforts, he said.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.