Several Trapped, Missing After Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Rudraprayag Districts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X said, 'Sad news has been received about some families being stranded due to debris falling in the wake of cloudbursts in Badeth Dungar under Tehsil Basukedaar area of Rudraprayag district and Dewal area of Chamoli district.'

"Relief and rescue work is going on on a war footing by the local administration, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard, I have spoken to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates and given necessary instructions for effective conduct of rescue operations," he said. "I pray to Baba Kedar for everyone's safety," he said.