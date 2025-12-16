Several Buses Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway | Watch
Several buses caught fire on the Delhi–Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 16, according to initial reports.
Visuals circulated on social media showed multiple buses engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air. Rescue operations underway as several buses catch fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway, as reported by news agency ANI.
Several buses catch fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway, also referred to as the Delhi-Agra Expressway, in Mathura.
Visuals from the spot.
An eyewitness says, "An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire... I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am."
An eyewitness says, "An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire... I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am."
Police and fire brigade teams reached the location soon after receiving information and began firefighting and rescue efforts. Traffic on the expressway was also impacted due to the incident, with commuters facing disruptions as emergency vehicles moved in and sections of the route were managed on-site.
There was no official confirmation on the number of buses involved, the cause of the fire, or the exact number of casualties.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Mathura district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.
The CM has instructed all agencies and officials to expedite relief efforts. The CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.