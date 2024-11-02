Several Bomb Threats Target Air India Flights

Several Air India flights faced bomb threats on Saturday, prompting the airline to notify authorities and implement heightened security protocols. Air India reported that threats surfaced on social media and, in compliance with regulatory guidelines, swift action was taken to ensure passenger and crew safety.

In a statement, the airline noted its commitment to safety, saying, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our top priority." Authorities were alerted immediately, and all prescribed security measures were strictly followed to address the threats.

On October 27, a live round of ammunition was found in the seat pocket of an Air India flight arriving in Delhi from Dubai. During routine cleaning, airline staff discovered the live cartridge, which led Air India to file an FIR under the Arms Act, as reported by PTI.

"One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on October 27, and all passengers had safely disembarked," an Air India spokesperson stated, as per the report.

The Delhi Police are investigating the ammunition incident, aiming to determine how the cartridge ended up on board, stated PTI.

This bomb threat comes amidst a nearly month-long series of such threats sent to Indian airlines. On Oct. 29, more than 100 flights operated by various airlines received bomb threats, according to the news agency's sources.

Over 500 aircraft have received bomb threats over this period. "Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person after three airlines received bomb threats on their X handle, an official told the agency.