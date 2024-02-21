Senior Supreme Court Advocate Fali S Nariman Dies At 95
Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi called Fali's passing "end of an era" in a post on X.
Veteran Supreme Court advocate and eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman died in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 95 years old.
Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.
End of an eraâ#falinariman passes away, a living legend who wl forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 21, 2024
Nariman began his practice as a lawyer at Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi. He argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, and represented Union Carbide in the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy case.
Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975, but resigned from the post during Emergency. He also held the position of President of Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010.
He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He was also a President-appointee member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999 to 2005.
(With PTI inputs)