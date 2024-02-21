Senior Supreme Court Advocate Fali S Nariman Dies At 95

Nariman began his practice as a lawyer at Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi. He argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, and represented Union Carbide in the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy case.

Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975, but resigned from the post during Emergency. He also held the position of President of Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010.

He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He was also a President-appointee member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999 to 2005.

