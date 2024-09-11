Second Phase Of Semiconductor Policy To Commence In Three To Four Months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government has started working on the second phase of the semiconductor policy, Semicon 2.0, which is expected to be in place in three to four months, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at SEMICON India 2024, the minister said 3-4 states have attracted semiconductor investments, and one unit will soon come up in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are now at a stage when first stage of semicon project is completed. Now we are formulating Semicon 2.0 which will be an expanded form of Semicon 1.0. It will take us three to four months to put it in place," Vaishnaw said.