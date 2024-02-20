Seeking Cost Of Trains, Not Damages, From DMRC: Reliance Infra Firm To Supreme Court

Venugopal assailed the agreement termination notice of DAMEPL on the ground of some structural infirmities in the airport metro line and said, “Today the trains are running at the speed of 120 km/hour.” At the outset, Salve put forth his arguments on behalf of the Reliance firm and said, “I am not suing them (DMRC) for damages. I am not seeking even a rupee as damages. I am seeking the cost of trains.” “They (DMRC) have the trains. They have to pay for the trains and this (arbitral) award is for the trains. Well, if the amount has ballooned then it is how the arbitration law applies,” Salve said while wrapping up his submissions.