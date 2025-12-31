Security Scare On New Year's Eve: Two Arrested With 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate In Rajasthan's Tonk

A massive haul of 150 kg of explosives along with 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire was seized from a car, police said on Wednesday. Two people have been arrested.

Both Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi are residents of Bundi district, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the DST intercepted a car in the Baroni police station area and recovered around 150 kg of ammonium nitrate concealed in sacks of urea fertiliser, DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said.

The accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply, he said. In addition to ammonium nitrate, the police seized 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring approximately 1,100 metres. The car used for transporting the material was also seized.

Mishra said that the operation was carried out promptly after receiving specific intelligence inputs and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the seized explosive material.

Police are questioning the accused and examining whether the consignment was meant for illegal activities, including mining, he added.