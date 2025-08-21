Security Forces In RS Pura, Jammu Capture Pigeon With Terror Threat Letter

A pigeon flying in from Pakistan carrying a threat letter was caught by security personnel in the RS Pura border area in the Jammu district, according to reports on Thursday.

The letter carried a threat to blow up the Jammu Railway Station. A senior police officer reportedly said that the pigeon was caught in the Katmaria area along the international border at 9 p.m. on Aug. 18.

They recovered a chit bound to its claws threatening to blow up Jammu railway station.

The was written in Urdu and English, sources told news agency PTI, adding that it threatened to use improvised explosive device to ignite and explode the Jammu railway station. It included phrases such as “Kashmir Freedom”, and “time has come”, they added.

According to officials, security agencies are looking into the matter to determine whether the threat is genuine or a hoax.

The matter is being investigated by the concerned Indian security departments amid prevalent threats to the nation and threat perception.