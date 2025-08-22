Security Breach At Parliament: Man Scales Wall From Rail Bhavan, Arrested

There has been a security breach at Parliament on Friday, as a man entered the Parliament House by climbing a tree and scaling the wall around 6:30 am, as per an NDTV report. The intruder has been nabbed and is being interrogated.

As per report, the intruder reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side. The security breach incident occurred just a day after the Parliament's month-long monsoon session concluded.

The session that started on July 21 had 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. As the frequent disruptions overshadowed legislative business, the Lok Sabha secretariat said the House lost over 84 hours to forced adjournments, the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha constituted in June last year after the general elections.