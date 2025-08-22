Security Breach At Parliament: Man Scales Wall From Rail Bhavan, Arrested
Security breach at Parliament: The intruder has been nabbed and the authorities are probing the breach.
There has been a security breach at Parliament on Friday, as a man entered the Parliament House by climbing a tree and scaling the wall around 6:30 am, as per an NDTV report. The intruder has been nabbed and is being interrogated.
As per report, the intruder reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side. The security breach incident occurred just a day after the Parliament's month-long monsoon session concluded.
The session that started on July 21 had 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. As the frequent disruptions overshadowed legislative business, the Lok Sabha secretariat said the House lost over 84 hours to forced adjournments, the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha constituted in June last year after the general elections.
Previous Security Breaches
In 2024, a similar incident of a security breach took place when a man in his early 20s scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building premises. Nothing incriminating was found on the man during frisking, after he was held by the armed CISF personnel.
In 2023, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack - two people, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused - Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad - sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament premises. All four of the accused were arrested. Two more people, Mahesh Kumawat and Lalit Jha, were also arrested.
On July 2, the Delhi High Court granted bail to accused Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case. A bench of Justices to Azad and Kumawat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount.