School Holidays October 2025: Check State-Wise Holiday Schedule Announced For Diwali
Students and parents are advised to check their child's school calendar and district administration notices to stay updated on holiday schedules.
Schools in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will soon have extended holidays, giving students time to both celebrate festivals as well as prepare for exams.
While schools in Karnataka are closed due to a caste survey, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have Diwali holidays. Schools in Bihar are set to observe holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja over the coming weeks.
School Holidays In Karnataka
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced school closures from October 8 to October 18. This announcement was made to allow teachers to complete the state’s social and educational survey, known as the caste survey. The survey, originally set to end by October 7, has been delayed in some districts.
Diwali Break In Rajasthan
Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed from October 13 to October 24 for the Diwali break. The 12-day break has been announced by the Education Department. Diwali (the main festival) is set to be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025, with celebrations typically beginning with Dhanteras, which is on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
UP School Holidays
In Uttar Pradesh, schools will be closed from October 20 to October 23 for Diwali. Students in UP schools will enjoy a five-day break starting the Oct. 18 weekend.
Bihar School Holidays
In Bihar, schools will be closed from October 20. This will be an extension of the weekend holidays that will begin on October 18. The holidays will continue till the Chhath Puja celebrations, which hold immense significance in the state.
Delhi School Holidays
In Delhi, most schools are likely to observe an extended holiday starting from October 18. Schools such as DPS, RK Puram, have announced Diwali breaks till Chhath Puja celebrations, which conclude on October 28.
Maharashtra School Holidays
In Maharashtra, schools mostly have a Diwali break. This means most schools are expected to remain closed from October 18 to October 21, offering students a four-day break. Some schools may also offer extended breaks till October 23 for Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj celebrations. While some schools have an extended Diwali break till November 2. Exact holiday dates may vary by school, and students are advised to check with school officials.
Tamil Nadu School Holidays
Schools in Tamil Nadu are likely to remain closed from October 18 till Diwali celebrations on October 21.