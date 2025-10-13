School Holidays October 2025: Check State-Wise Holiday Schedule Announced For Diwali

Schools in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will soon have extended holidays, giving students time to both celebrate festivals as well as prepare for exams.

While schools in Karnataka are closed due to a caste survey, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have Diwali holidays. Schools in Bihar are set to observe holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja over the coming weeks.

Students and parents are advised to check their child's school calendar and district administration notices to stay updated on holiday schedules.