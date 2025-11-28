School Holidays In December 2025: Check Full List Of State-Wise Holidays For Students

The holiday calendar for December does not include many national holidays. However, school holidays may differ across states depending on regional calendars.

December 24: Christmas Eve

Several schools, especially in the northeast, may remain closed on account of Christmas Eve. As per the Government of India’s official holiday list, it is a restricted holiday.

December 25: Christmas Holiday

Schools across India will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas. Generally, winter vacations in schools across most states begin on Christmas. However, many schools may observe the holiday for only one or two days.

December 31: New Year's Eve

Typically, New Year's Eve marks grand celebrations across India. In many states, schools often declare a holiday on New Year’s Eve on December 31. Schools in many states also remain shut for the New Year holiday on January 1.

School Closures In Uttar Pradesh

Government and private schools in UP will remain closed from December 20 to December 31, as per an NDTV report. On the other hand, PM Shri schools will be closed from December 23 to January 1, 2026.

School Closures In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir’s School Education Department has declared winter holidays for all schools in Jammu’s winter zone, aas well as for government and accredited private institutions up to the higher secondary level in Kashmir. This decision follows a sharp drop in temperatures across Kashmir, which have remained several degrees below zero throughout the previous week.

Vacations for pre-primary (Balvatika) students commenced on November 26 and will continue until February 28, 2026. Pupils in Classes 1 through 8 will have a break from December. 1 to February 28, 2026, while those in Classes 9 to 12 are scheduled to be on holiday from December 11 until February 22, 2026.