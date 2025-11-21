School Holiday On November 24 Or 25 For Martyrdom Day Of Guru Tegh Bahadur? Details Here

This year, India will mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, with a series of events and religious processions. The Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is an occasion to honour his eternal legacy and unparalleled sacrifice.

This year, Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be observed on Nov. 24. On this day, most states in north India, including Punjab, will observe a public holiday. As a result, schools, colleges, government offices and banks may observe a holiday in some states.

The day will be observed with solemn processions, devotional kirtan and community services across gurdwaras. Preparations are in swing in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR to observe the day with grand events.