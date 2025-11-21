School Holiday On November 24 Or 25 For Martyrdom Day Of Guru Tegh Bahadur? Details Here
This year, India will mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, with a series of events and religious processions. The Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is an occasion to honour his eternal legacy and unparalleled sacrifice.
This year, Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be observed on Nov. 24. On this day, most states in north India, including Punjab, will observe a public holiday. As a result, schools, colleges, government offices and banks may observe a holiday in some states.
The day will be observed with solemn processions, devotional kirtan and community services across gurdwaras. Preparations are in swing in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR to observe the day with grand events.
Sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect the religious freedom of Hindus. Captured along with his devoted followers, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, the ninth Sikh guru witnessed the execution of his companions when they refused to renounce their faith. Despite brutal torture, Guru Tegh Bahadur upheld his principles. He was ultimately, publicly executed in Delhi by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in November 1675. His supreme sacrifice is remembered as the ultimate act of selflessness.
School Holiday On This Day
In view of the events organised to commemorate the martyrdom day Of Guru Tegh Bahadur, schools in many north Indian states are expected to remain closed.
Uttar Pradesh has officially revised the holiday from Nov 24 to Nov. 25. However, schools and colleges in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are likely to remain closed on Nov. 24 for the public holiday due to the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Students are advised to confirm the latest updates directly with their respective institutions.
Preparations In Punjab
From Nov. 23 to 25, Punjab will be decorated with much pomp and show to welcome devotees who wish to visit the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Events from Nov. 23–25 include light and sound shows, processions and community services to feed the people. On Nov. 25, the ‘Bhog’ of Sri Akhand Path Sahib Ji will be held and cultural events will also be organised.