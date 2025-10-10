Supreme Court Rejects Plea For CBI Probe Into Cough Syrup-Related Deaths

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation for probe into cough syrup-related deaths. The apex court on Thursday agreed to take up a public interest litigation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and other states, allegedly linked to the consumption of a cough syrup.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it, as per PTI.

The bench asked Tiwari as to how many PILs he has filed so far in the top court and on being told that he has moved eight to 10 such pleas so far, the bench dismissed the instant petition, the report further added.

Notably, The owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, the company that manufactured the adulterated Coldrif cough syrup linked to the death of 20 children, was detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Chennai on Oct. 9, NDTV reported