SC Postpones Hearing On Plea Seeking Ban On Pornography, Cites Nepal’s Gen Z Protests

Citing the recent Gen Z protests in Nepal, the Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 3, said it was “not inclined” to entertain a plea seeking a nationwide ban on pornography.

The apex court referred to the violent agitations staged by young people in the neighbouring country against a corrupt administration following a social media ban, remarking, “Look what happened in Nepal over a ban.”

Nevertheless, the division bench led by outgoing Chief Justice BR Gavai, who will demit office on Nov. 23, said the plea would be heard after four weeks.

The petitioner had urged the court to direct the Central government to frame a national policy and draft an action plan to curb viewing of pornographic material, especially among minors. The plea also sought a prohibition on viewing such content in public places.

“After digitalisation, everyone is connected digitally. Who is educated or uneducated is immaterial. Everything is available in one click,” the petitioner stated, adding the government itself had admitted that “billions” of pornographic websites were accessible on the internet.