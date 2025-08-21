SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Check Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard And More

The State Bank of India PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the bank’s official website: sbi.co.in. The written exam was held for the selection of Probationary Officers at SBI in the first week of this month.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO prelims exam can check their results on the official website once announced by the largest public sector lender. The SBI has not confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement of results yet. However, reports indicate that the SBI PO prelims results are expected in August or September 2025.

Once the results are announced by the bank, a direct link will appear on its website. The candidates will be able to use the link to visit the results page and enter their credentials to check their selection status.