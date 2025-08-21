SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Check Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard And More
State Bank of India held an exam to recruit Probationary Officers to fill its 541 vacancies. The recruitment preliminary exam was held from August 2 to August 5, 2025.
The State Bank of India PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the bank’s official website: sbi.co.in. The written exam was held for the selection of Probationary Officers at SBI in the first week of this month.
Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO prelims exam can check their results on the official website once announced by the largest public sector lender. The SBI has not confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement of results yet. However, reports indicate that the SBI PO prelims results are expected in August or September 2025.
Once the results are announced by the bank, a direct link will appear on its website. The candidates will be able to use the link to visit the results page and enter their credentials to check their selection status.
In addition to the main results, SBI will also likely announce category-wise cut-off marks for these exams. This will help the candidates determine their eligibility for the next phase of exams based on their social category.
Only shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear for the next stage of the exam. The main exam is expected to follow shortly after the result declaration.
The online registration for the SBI PO 2025 exam was open from June 24 to July 14. According to the official SBI notification, the recruitment process would be held in three phases: preliminary examination, main examination and psychometric test, group exercise and interview as the third phase.
The first phase exam of the recruitment process was held in the first week of August. The official notification also states that the anticipated timeline for the release of results is August or September 2025.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link
Candidates can check the results by directly visiting this link https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Click on the recruitment of Probabtion Officers to view the final result (once it is declared)
Steps To Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025:
1. Visit the official website: sbi.co.in
2. Click on the Careers section.
3. Find and open the PO recruitment page under current openings.
4. Click on the SBI PO prelims result link.
5. Enter your login details, submit and view your result.
The second phase will be held in September, while the final phase exam is expected to be held in either October or November. A total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies were announced by the SBI.
After the shortlist, the candidates will be required to pass the final stage, where the applicants will have to fulfil a combination of a Psychometric test, group exercises, and a personal interview.