SBI PO Mains 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon On Official Website sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains 2025 exams soon. However, the exact date and time is yet to be announced. The SBI PO Mains 2025 Result will be declared on the official website sbi.co.in.
The SBI conducted the PO recruitment drive to fill 800 vacancies. The selection process is divided into three distinct phases. The SBI PO Mains examination was held on Sept. 13, 2025 (morning shift), for candidates who successfully qualified the Preliminary Exam conducted on Aug. 2, 4, and 5, 2025.
The selection for the post of SBI PO Mains 2025 had three stages - Preliminary Examination, Phase-II, and Phase-III Tests.
SBI PO Mains 2025 Preliminary Exam: The SBI PO Mains 2025 preliminary exam was conducted for one hour. It consisted of 100 questions (one mark each) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.
The phase 2 of SBI PO Mains 2025 was followed by a descriptive test. The mains examination includes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness/Economy/Banking Knowledge, and English Language. It carries 200 marks, has 170 questions, and lasts for three hours.
The phase 3 of SBI PO Mains 2025 consisted of a Psychometric Test, followed by a Group Exercise (20 marks) and an Interview (30 marks).
How to Check SBI PO Mains 2025 Result
Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam can check and download their results from the official SBI website. Here are steps to download SBI PO Mains Result 2025:
Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
Navigate to the "Careers" section.
Click on the "SBI PO Mains result 2025" link.
Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
The result will be displayed on your screen.
Download and save the result for further reference.
SBI PO Mains Exam Cutoffs
The estimated cut-off ranges for SBI PO Mains Exam cutoffs are:
• General / UR: ≈ 85.5 – 89.5
• EWS: ~ 85.5 – 89.5
• OBC: ~ 73.0 – 79.0
• SC: ~ 73.0 – 77.0
• ST: ~ 73.0 – 77.0