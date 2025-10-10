SBI PO Mains 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon On Official Website sbi.co.in

The selection for the post of SBI PO Mains 2025 had three stages - Preliminary Examination, Phase-II, and Phase-III Tests.

SBI PO Mains 2025 Preliminary Exam: The SBI PO Mains 2025 preliminary exam was conducted for one hour. It consisted of 100 questions (one mark each) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

The phase 2 of SBI PO Mains 2025 was followed by a descriptive test. The mains examination includes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness/Economy/Banking Knowledge, and English Language. It carries 200 marks, has 170 questions, and lasts for three hours.

The phase 3 of SBI PO Mains 2025 consisted of a Psychometric Test, followed by a Group Exercise (20 marks) and an Interview (30 marks).