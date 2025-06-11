SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 OUT: Check Link And Steps To Download Scorecard
The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.
The State Bank of India on Wednesday released the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results online. The exam was aimed at selecting candidates for 13,455 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions across the bank.
The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.
Candidates can visit the official website to check their results and download scorecards: sbi.co.in.
The result announced by the SBI features section-wise scores and overall marks of the candidates. The lender has also shared the details of category-wise cutoffs. The qualified candidates will be required to appear for a personality test and interview for the next stages of the selection process.
Candidates will need to visit the ‘career section’ on the SBI website to access the result. For this, they will need their credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
Steps To Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025
1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.
2. Click on the ‘Careers’ section.
3. Select ‘Current Openings’ from the menu.
4. Find and click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates’.
5. Click on the link titled ‘Prelims/Mains Result for SBI Junior Associates’.
6. Download the PDF result file.
7. Search for your roll number in the list to check your result.
Mumbai-based SBI is India’s largest bank by assets, deposits and branches and one of the largest employers in the world. This is why the exams for Junior Associate positions attracted significant interest from candidates.
Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank's total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.
About 5,800 seats of the total vacancies are meant for unreserved candidates. Moreover, 3,001 seats are reserved for OBC, 2,118 for SC, 1,385 for ST, and 1,361 for the EWS category.
The next stage of the exam is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), for which more details will be shared by the SBI in due time. This year, the SBI Clerk Mains was conducted on April 10 and 12, featuring a 200-mark question paper. It included sections on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.
The marking system includes a negative marking scheme, where 1/4th of a mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. The preliminary exams took place in the last week of February and the results were declared at the end of March.