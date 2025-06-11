SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 OUT: Check Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The State Bank of India on Wednesday released the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results online. The exam was aimed at selecting candidates for 13,455 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions across the bank.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.

Candidates can visit the official website to check their results and download scorecards: sbi.co.in.

The result announced by the SBI features section-wise scores and overall marks of the candidates. The lender has also shared the details of category-wise cutoffs. The qualified candidates will be required to appear for a personality test and interview for the next stages of the selection process.

Candidates will need to visit the ‘career section’ on the SBI website to access the result. For this, they will need their credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other required details.