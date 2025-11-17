Saudi Bus Tragedy: Kiren Rijiju Shares Helpline Numbers For Indian Pilgrims’ Families

Rijiju posted the numbers after at least 42 Indians died after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near the city of Medina on Monday, according to local media in Saudi Arabia.

The passengers were primarily hailing from the city of Hyderabad. Telangana government said it has established contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh following the reports, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy having alerted officials in New Delhi and asked them to work in close coordination with embassy authorities to verify details and provide assistance.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also confirmed the tragic accident and has asked for help from authorities.

"Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire. I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter," Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow following a tragic accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which involved Indian nationals.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," said Narendra Modi in a post on X.