Satya Sai Baba's Teachings Showing Light To Lakhs In 140 Countries: PM Modi

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

'Sri Satya Sai Baba's centenary celebration is not just a festival, but a divine boon. Though Sai baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people,' Modi said.

He said that in 140 countries, 'lakhs of Satya Sai Baba's devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward.'

Sri Satya Sai Baba placed service at the heart of human life.