Saturday, January 10 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed?

All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks in the country will remain shut on Jan. 10 since it is the second Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks in various cities across India remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays of every month.

This means that banks are scheduled to remain closed this weekend, on Jan. 10 and 11. It is essential to plan your financial transactions in advance to avoid last-minute risks.

While bank branches remain closed on holidays, customers can continue to utilise digital banking services that remain fully functional. ATMs, internet banking, making UPI payments along with several other online facilities remain accessible even when banks are closed. This ensures customers do not have to face any disruptions.

On an annual basis, the central bank releases a list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. This list lets customers know the specific days when banks will remain closed. Among the occasions when banks in India remain closed are national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.

The bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.