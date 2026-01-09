Saturday, January 10 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed?
Planning to visit to the bank today, Jan. 10? Banks across India will remain closed, as it is the second Saturday of the month.
All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks in the country will remain shut on Jan. 10 since it is the second Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks in various cities across India remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays of every month.
This means that banks are scheduled to remain closed this weekend, on Jan. 10 and 11. It is essential to plan your financial transactions in advance to avoid last-minute risks.
While bank branches remain closed on holidays, customers can continue to utilise digital banking services that remain fully functional. ATMs, internet banking, making UPI payments along with several other online facilities remain accessible even when banks are closed. This ensures customers do not have to face any disruptions.
On an annual basis, the central bank releases a list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. This list lets customers know the specific days when banks will remain closed. Among the occasions when banks in India remain closed are national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.
The bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
The holiday list issued by the RBI provides specific closure details across different states and serves as a useful reference for customers. For any doubt, they are advised to get in touch with their banks to know more about the working hours and confirm whether it will be operational on that particular day.
After staying closed on Saturday (Jan. 10) and Sunday (Jan. 11), banks will continue to operate as normal from Monday (Jan. 12) - except for West Bengal, where banks branches will remain shut due to birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Depending on locations, several state-specific regional festivals and cultural events lead to holidays, while digital banking remains active for customers.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In January 2026
Jan. 10 - Banks closed on the second Saturday
Jan. 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)
Jan. 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
Jan. 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
Jan. 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 23 - Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
Jan. 24 - Banks remain closed on the fourth Saturday
Jan. 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)
Jan. 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday