Saturday Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed Today, On November 15?

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, there are three weekday holidays in November. Apart from these, all Sundays will remain closed as usual. Normally, only the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays. However, this time, the first Saturday was also a holiday in select regions.

On these days, not just banks but government offices, schools, and many public institutions also remain shut in different states and UTs.

While physical bank branches are closed on these days, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. On all bank holidays, customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers, and ATM services. Customers should check the regional holiday calendar of the local branch before visiting the bank.