Saturday Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed Today, On November 15?

Bank Holiday Today: Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.

15 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month. (Photo source: Canva AI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

After a month that saw several festival holidays, banks are set for a busier November. This month will see fewer breaks compared to October. Since today is Saturday, many people are wondering whether banks across India will remain open or closed.

November will also see fewer festival holidays, with all the festivals in the month falling in the first week. With the first week already over, none of the banks in any state in the country will remain closed due to festivals.

Is November 15 a Bank Holiday?

Since, today is the third Saturday of the month, banks typically remain operational on third Saturdays. Therefore, banks will be open in all states across the country.

Banking Services Available Tomorrow

Customers can access all regular banking services, including:

  • Cash deposits and withdrawals

  • Cheque clearing

  • Passbook updates

  • Account-related modifications

  • In-Branch services and customer support

  • Online and mobile banking services will also be available round-the-clock (even on bank holidays)

RBI Bank Holidays Schedule

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, there are three weekday holidays in November. Apart from these, all Sundays will remain closed as usual. Normally, only the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays. However, this time, the first Saturday was also a holiday in select regions.

On these days, not just banks but government offices, schools, and many public institutions also remain shut in different states and UTs.

While physical bank branches are closed on these days, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. On all bank holidays, customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers, and ATM services. Customers should check the regional holiday calendar of the local branch before visiting the bank.  

Bank Holidays In November 2025:

  • November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava / Igas-Bagwal holiday in Karnataka and Uttarakhand

  • November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Rahas Purnima holiday in all states and UTs except Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, and northeastern states

  • November 6: Nongkrem Dance holiday in Meghalaya

  • November 7: Wangala Festival holiday in Meghalaya

  • November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka and second Saturday elsewhere

  • November 22: Fourth Saturday

  • November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - Sundays

This means banks will have a total of 11 holidays, including weekends, in November.

The next official bank holiday will be the fourth Saturday holiday, which falls on November 22.

Disclaimer: Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and vary by state and city based on regional festivals. Customers are requested to check the state or city official holidays provided by their bank or the RBI to confirm the exact holiday schedule for their local branch.

