Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 26?
This month has already seen up to 14 bank holidays across different states, each reflecting region-specific celebrations and events.
Many working individuals save their banking needs for weekends, making Saturday a prime choice for catching up on bank-related tasks. But it is important to know that banks in India are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
So, what does this mean for banking access this Saturday?
Is October 26 A Bank Holiday?
Banks across India will be closed on Oct. 26, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Jammu and Kashmir will observe Accession Day on this date, adding to the list of holidays for the region. For individuals needing banking services, it’s advised to plan as this closure affects nationwide bank accessibility.
October 2024 Bank Holidays
These holidays included observances such as State Assembly Elections, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja/Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Kati Bihu, Accession Day and several others.
Remaining Bank Holidays In October 2024
With October nearly coming to an end, a few significant holidays remain this month.
Oct. 26 (Fourth Saturday): Banks nationwide will remain closed as part of the second and fourth Saturday closure schedule.
Oct. 27 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed for the regular weekly holiday.
Oct. 31 (Thursday): Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and several other states will be closed for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and Naraka Chaturdashi.
Oct. 31: Extended Bank Holiday For Select States
A long holiday weekend is in store for several states, with Diwali celebrations beginning on October 31 and continuing through November 3. Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other regions will be closed for Diwali, Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and Naraka Chaturdashi on October 31.
The banks will also remain closed on November 1 on account of Diwali, Kut festival and Kannada Rajyotsava in the states of Karnataka, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Banks in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat will also remain closed on November 2 (Saturday) on account of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvat New Year Day.
Since November 3 is a Sunday, banks will remain closed across the country.
According to RBI guidelines, banks adhere to a holiday calendar divided into three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) holidays and bank account-closing holidays.