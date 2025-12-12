Business NewsNationalSaturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, On Dec. 13?
Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, On Dec. 13?

As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain closed tomorrow, as it is the second Saturday of the month.

12 Dec 2025, 06:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Saturday Bank Holiday
Banks will remain closed across India on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. (Photo source: Canva AI)
All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed tomorrow, Dec. 13, as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

As 2025 approaches its end, it is essential to plan your financial transactions for the remaining days in the last month of the year. Banks will remain closed for several days across multiple states and Union Territories (UTs) in the remaining weeks of December due to festive holidays and regular weekend closures. 

The RBI releases the list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. Banks remain closed on all national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks will remain closed across India on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Customers are advised to plan any in-branch financial transactions well in advance, especially around the Christmas week, when some states will experience consecutive bank closures.

While bank branches will remain closed on upcoming holidays this month, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. Customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers and ATM services on all bank holidays. This ensures that critical transactions and payments can still be completed even when branches are closed.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In December 2025

Dec. 18- Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Dec. 19- Bank holiday in Goa on account of Goa Liberation Day

Dec. 20- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim and Goa

Dec. 22- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim

Dec. 24- Christmas Eve holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 25- Banks to remain closed in all states and Union Territories for Christmas

Dec. 26- Christmas celebrations in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 27- Bank holiday on the fourth Saturday

Dec. 30- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Dec. 31- New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa holiday in Mizoram and Manipur

Dec. 14,21,28- Bank closure on all Sundays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays in the country, which vary by state and city in accordance with regional festivities. Customers are advised to check the regional holiday calendars to confirm the bank closures.

