Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, On Dec. 13?

All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed tomorrow, Dec. 13, as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

As 2025 approaches its end, it is essential to plan your financial transactions for the remaining days in the last month of the year. Banks will remain closed for several days across multiple states and Union Territories (UTs) in the remaining weeks of December due to festive holidays and regular weekend closures.

The RBI releases the list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. Banks remain closed on all national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks will remain closed across India on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Customers are advised to plan any in-branch financial transactions well in advance, especially around the Christmas week, when some states will experience consecutive bank closures.

While bank branches will remain closed on upcoming holidays this month, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. Customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers and ATM services on all bank holidays. This ensures that critical transactions and payments can still be completed even when branches are closed.