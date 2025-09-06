Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Sept. 6?
It is important to note that bank holidays are not the same everywhere in India. Check here if banks are open or closed today.
Banks across India, except Sikkim, will remain open on Sept. 6 since it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, every month. On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, if any, every month.
So, banks will remain open across India as it's the first Saturday of September. However, as per the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Sikkim will remain closed on Sept. 6 due to Indra Jatra and Id-e-Milad holiday.
Even if the bank branch is closed for a holiday, customers don’t have to worry about missing out on essential services. Most banking needs can still be managed through internet banking, mobile apps and ATMs. Cash withdrawals, balance checks and online transactions remain available round the clock on all bank holidays.
These digital channels allow customers to transfer money via UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, open or manage fixed deposits, keep an eye on account balances, and even pay regular bills—all without visiting a branch.
It’s also important to note that bank holidays are not the same everywhere in India. The banks follow regional calendars and may remain closed in various states depending on local festivals and holidays. Apart from the RBI calendar, customers can also confirm specific dates with their local branch before planning a visit.
Other Bank Holidays In September 2025
Apart from the regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, a few state-specific holidays are lined up this month:
Sept. 12: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
Sept. 22: Rajasthan will observe a holiday for Navratra Sthapna.
Sept. 23: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be shut to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.
Sept. 29: Tripura, Assam and West Bengal will see closures on the occasion of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja.
Sept. 30: Banks in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain closed for Maha Ashtami.