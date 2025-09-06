Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Sept. 6?

Banks across India, except Sikkim, will remain open on Sept. 6 since it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, every month. On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, if any, every month.

So, banks will remain open across India as it's the first Saturday of September. However, as per the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Sikkim will remain closed on Sept. 6 due to Indra Jatra and Id-e-Milad holiday.

Even if the bank branch is closed for a holiday, customers don’t have to worry about missing out on essential services. Most banking needs can still be managed through internet banking, mobile apps and ATMs. Cash withdrawals, balance checks and online transactions remain available round the clock on all bank holidays.

These digital channels allow customers to transfer money via UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, open or manage fixed deposits, keep an eye on account balances, and even pay regular bills—all without visiting a branch.