Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On August 30?
Banks remain open on the first, third and, if applicable, the fifth Saturday of each month.
Banking operations will continue uninterrupted across India on Aug. 30, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and, if applicable, the fifth Saturday of each month. Therefore, banks will remain open on Aug. 30 across all states and Union Territories.
It is also important to remember that banks remain closed on all Sundays every month.
However, on all bank holidays, customers can use online banking services. Customers can carry out transactions through online banking, mobile apps and ATMs.
With the help of these channels, customers can manage a variety of banking needs, from transferring money using UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, to keeping track of their balance and handling routine bill payments. All these facilities continue to operate smoothly, even on days when bank branches remain closed.
Bank holidays are not uniform across the country. They vary from one state to another based on regional practices and local festivals. To avoid confusion, the RBI issues a detailed holiday list outlining the dates relevant for each state. Customers are advised to check the regional calendars or confirm with their bank before visiting the nearest branch.
Following the festive holidays in August, nine holidays are scheduled in September, as per the RBI holiday calendar.
On Sept. 3, banks will remain closed in Jharkhand on account of Karma Puja. It will be followed by a holiday in Kerala on Sept. 4 to mark the occasion of the first Onam.
Banks across several parts of the country will remain closed on Sept. 5 on the occasion of Id-e-Milad as well as Thiruvonam.
Banks will be closed in Sikkim on Sept. 6 due to Indrajatra. On the same day, banks will remain closed in Chhattisgarh on account of Id-e-Milad.