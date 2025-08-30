Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On August 30?

Banking operations will continue uninterrupted across India on Aug. 30, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and, if applicable, the fifth Saturday of each month. Therefore, banks will remain open on Aug. 30 across all states and Union Territories.

It is also important to remember that banks remain closed on all Sundays every month.

However, on all bank holidays, customers can use online banking services. Customers can carry out transactions through online banking, mobile apps and ATMs.

With the help of these channels, customers can manage a variety of banking needs, from transferring money using UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, to keeping track of their balance and handling routine bill payments. All these facilities continue to operate smoothly, even on days when bank branches remain closed.