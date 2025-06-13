Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On June 14? Details Here
Banks across India are scheduled to be closed on June 14 since it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all the Sundays of the month.
On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of every month.
Therefore, banks will remain closed on June 14 and June 28 across all states and Union Territories as these are the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively, this month.
Bank Holidays In June 2025
As per the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, two holidays are scheduled in June due to regional festive days. Banks in Odisha, Manipur and Mizoram will remain closed due to holidays, as per regional calendars.
June 27: Ratha Yatra/Kang (Holiday in Odisha, Manipur)
June 30: Remna Ni (Holiday in Mizoram)
Earlier, banks remained closed for two days in June due to scheduled holidays. Banks were closed in many states on June 7 due to Bakri ID and on June 11 on account of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa.
While the physical branches of banks remain closed on a holiday, you can access all banking services online. You can also withdraw cash from an ATM on a bank holiday. By using the app and website of your bank, you can continue to carry out online transactions. UPI payments, opening of fixed deposits, checking account balance and NEFT/RTGS transfers are among the transactions that can be carried out online.
The holiday schedule of banks varies across the country. To learn about the bank holidays in your state, you can check the RBI’s holiday calendar list.