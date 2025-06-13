Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On June 14? Details Here

Banks across India are scheduled to be closed on June 14 since it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all the Sundays of the month.

On the other hand, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of every month.

Therefore, banks will remain closed on June 14 and June 28 across all states and Union Territories as these are the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively, this month.