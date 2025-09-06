Sasikala Paid Rs 450 Crore In Old Notes To Buy Sugar Factory During Demonetisation: CBI

The IOB complaint has alleged that Hitesh Shivgan Patel, who was managing the financial affairs of PSL and was also the in-charge of Prabhat Group, had stated on oath that he had received a total of Rs 450 crore in old high-denomination notes towards the sale of the sugar factory at Kancheepuram.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the sale of the factory was entered into by Hitesh Shivgan Patel, his father Shivgan Patel and brother Dinesh Patel, the complaint has alleged.

The MoU and original share certificates of SV Sugar Mills Limited, which were held by the Patels and entities of the Patel Group, were seized by the I-T department during searches on November 18, 2017.