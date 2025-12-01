Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru

Business NewsNationalSamantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru
Raj, the filmmaker behind 'Go Goa Gone' and 'A Gentleman', wore a white kurta and paired it with the rose gold sleeveless blazer.

01 Dec 2025, 03:40 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the bNDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi. (Photo: Screengrab from the NDTV Conclave)</p></div>
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the bNDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi. (Photo: Screengrab from the NDTV Conclave)
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday.

The actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle, which comprised a series of pictures from her wedding. '01.12.2025,' she wrote in the caption.

Samantha, known for featuring in films such as 'Rangasthalam' and 'Super Deluxe', opted for a maroon embroidered sari and complemented it with golden jewellery.

Raj, the filmmaker behind 'Go Goa Gone' and 'A Gentleman', wore a white kurta and paired it with the rose gold sleeveless blazer.

The couple was spotted several times together at the events; however, they kept their relationship private.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but divorced in 2021. Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De. They got married in 2015 but filed for divorce in 2022.

