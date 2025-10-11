Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's Official Facebook Account Suspended

Business NewsNationalSamajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's Official Facebook Account Suspended
According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's account with more than eight million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday.

11 Oct 2025, 10:21 AM IST i
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo: Nand Kumar Singh/PTI)
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account was allegedly suspended on Friday evening, triggering a sharp political reaction from his party, which accused the BJP government of orchestrating the move.

According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's account with more than eight million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday. The page was regularly used by the SP chief to share his views, highlight the government's "shortcomings", and connect with supporters.

Reacting strongly, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote on 'X', "Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country's third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP's anti-people policies."

