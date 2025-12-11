Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights: Why Celebrities Are Taking Legal Steps

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. A petition has been filed against several known and unknown parties, praying for a directive from the court to stop the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and other personal attributes.

The case is listed for hearing today (Dec. 11) before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. According to Khan’s plea, many entities have been misusing his identity for commercial gain without permission, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

With this move, he now joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently approached courts to protect their personality rights.