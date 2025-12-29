Sakleshpur Ghat Electrification: Railways Finish Powering One Of India’s Toughest Rail Stretches

Track electrification of the Sakleshpur–Subramanya Road ghat section has been completed in the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, with a successful electric locomotive trial conducted on Dec. 28.

The 55-km ghat section lies on the Hassan–Mangaluru route in the Western Ghats and is considered among the most challenging stretches on the Indian Railways network due to its terrain and operating conditions.

The route includes steep gradients of 1-in-50, 57 tunnels, 258 bridges and 108 sharp curves, and is highly prone to landslides, according to a report by The New Indian Express.