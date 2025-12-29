Sakleshpur Ghat Electrification: Railways Finish Powering One Of India’s Toughest Rail Stretches
The ghat section spans 55 km between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road and passes through the landslide-prone Western Ghats.
Track electrification of the Sakleshpur–Subramanya Road ghat section has been completed in the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, with a successful electric locomotive trial conducted on Dec. 28.
The 55-km ghat section lies on the Hassan–Mangaluru route in the Western Ghats and is considered among the most challenging stretches on the Indian Railways network due to its terrain and operating conditions.
The route includes steep gradients of 1-in-50, 57 tunnels, 258 bridges and 108 sharp curves, and is highly prone to landslides, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
Steep Slopes
Railway electrification involves installing an electrical power system along the track to allow electric locomotives to operate. Railway authorities said the Sakleshpur–Subramanya Road project was executed at a cost of Rs 93.55 crore and moves the railways closer to the target of complete electrification.
The electrification work started in December 2023. It included the construction of five switching stations and the installation of overhead equipment along the entire ghat section.
The overhead system has been designed for a maximum operating speed of 120 kmph. The distance between traction poles was limited to 67.5 metres to meet safety and operational requirements in difficult terrain.
Inside Tunnels
As part of the project, engineers installed 419 main brackets and an equal number of spare brackets inside the 57 tunnels on the route.
Geological studies of both lined and unlined tunnel sections were conducted with support from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. Pull-out tests were carried out at every bracket location to assess anchoring and grouting strength.
Monsoon Work
Execution of the project faced repeated disruptions due to heavy monsoon rains, landslides, soil erosion and rockfalls. Transporting materials to remote and inaccessible locations was also a challenge, with most supplies moved by rail, Mysuru Divisional Commercial Manager Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda told The Hindu.
Railway officials said the completion of electrification will allow electric locomotives to operate on the ghat section.
Scenic Link
The Sakleshpur–Subramanya Road ghat section is known for its landscape, passing through forests and crossing multiple tunnels and bridges. The gradients on the route earlier required additional banking locomotives.
The line connects the Bengaluru–Hassan region with Mangaluru and is also known among trekkers using the Donigal–Yedakumari “Green Route,” making it one of the most recognisable rail stretches in Karnataka.