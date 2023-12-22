Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners, Award Presentation Function Date And More
The awards are for works first published within the last five years (between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021).
The prestigious Sahitya Akademi has unveiled its annual list of winners for literary works in 24 languages.
The awards, recommended by jury members were approved by the executive board of the Sahitya Akademi that met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of its president Madhav Kaushik, the academy of letters said in a statement.
English writer Neelum Saran Gaur and Hindi novelist Sanjeev are among the 24 recipients of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023. Sadiqua Nawab Saher will receive the award for her book 'Rajdev Ki Amrai' in Urdu, while Swarnjit Savi has been selected for his book of poetry 'Mann Di Chip' in Punjabi.
Nine books of poetry, six novels, five short story collections, three essays and one literary study have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the award winners in different categories:
Poetry
Vijay Verma (Dogri)
Vinod Joshi (Gujarati)
Manshoor Banihali (Kashmiri)
Sorokkhaibam Gambhini (Manipuri)
Ashutosh Parida (Odia)
Swarnjit Savi (Punjabi)
Gaje Singh Rajpurohit (Rajasthani)
Arun Ranjan Mishra (Sanskrit)
Vinod Asudani (Sindhi)
Novel
Swapnamay Chakrabarti (Bengali)
Neelum Saran Gour (English)
Sanjeev (Hindi)
Krushnat Khot (Marathi)
Rajasekaran (Devibharathi) (Tamil)
Sadiqua Nawab Saher (Urdu)
Short Stories
Pranavjyoti Deka (Assamese)
Nandeswar Daimari (Bodo)
Prakash S. Parienkar (Konkani)
Taraceen Baskey (Turia Chand Baskey) (Santali)
T. Patanjali Sastry (Telugu)
Essays
Lakshmisha Tolpadi (Kannada)
Basukinath Jha (Maithili)
Judhabir Rana (Nepali)
Literary Study
E.V. Ramakrishnan (Malayalam)
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023 Winners
These works were selected through a meticulous process. The books were scrutinised by a three-member jury in each language. The executive board ratified the awards based on unanimous decisions by the jurors or majority votes.
The awardees will be presented with a token of recognition, a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 each. The award presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2024, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi.
The awards are for works first published within the last five years (between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021).
(With PTI inputs)