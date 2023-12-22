Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners, Award Presentation Function Date And More

The prestigious Sahitya Akademi has unveiled its annual list of winners for literary works in 24 languages.

The awards, recommended by jury members were approved by the executive board of the Sahitya Akademi that met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of its president Madhav Kaushik, the academy of letters said in a statement.

English writer Neelum Saran Gaur and Hindi novelist Sanjeev are among the 24 recipients of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023. Sadiqua Nawab Saher will receive the award for her book 'Rajdev Ki Amrai' in Urdu, while Swarnjit Savi has been selected for his book of poetry 'Mann Di Chip' in Punjabi.

Nine books of poetry, six novels, five short story collections, three essays and one literary study have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the award winners in different categories: